Shapiro Sworn In As New Pennsylvania Attorney General

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Former Montgomery County Commissioner Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday as Pennsylvania’s next attorney general.

Supporters cheered as Democrat Josh Shapiro was sworn in as attorney general at a ceremony near the state capitol building. Shapiro again drew hearty applause when he pledged that anyone who tries to undermine the rights of Pennsylvanians will have to go through him.

“I won’t be afraid to stand up anyone,” Shapiro said. “From the President of the United States to a multi-national company to a dealer on the street corner.”

After thanking his family and supporters, he immediately addressed what he called the “turmoil” the attorney general’s office endured during the tenure of Kathleen Kane — at one point, speaking to staffers in office.

“I know you’ve been through a lot in recent years. But I also know how hard you work, how dedicated you are. And today I tell you that together we will open up a new chapter. No Pennsylvanian should ever again have to question the integrity of our office.”

Shapiro said that his staff will sign a Code of Conduct and that he’s appointing a Chief Integrity Officer and a Chief Diversity Officer.

Also sworn in Tuesday were Democrats Joe Torsella as Pennsylvania’s new treasurer and Eugene DePasquale for a second term as auditor general.