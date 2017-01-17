Reward Offered In New Year’s Day Beating Of Soldier In South Philly

January 17, 2017 3:20 PM By Steve Tawa
Filed Under: Army, KYW Newsradio, Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Citizens Crime Commission is posting reward money, hoping to get responses after a 19-year-old, active duty Army soldier was beaten by a group of men in South Philadelphia on New Year’s Day.

The confrontation between a group of men and Pvt. Austin Freni, his mother and girlfriend happened just after 11 p.m. January 1, approaching 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue.

“He’s evidently wearing an army jacket, and there was a disruption between him and a group of people,” said John Apledorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Apledorn says while the group was walking by, one of the men made a derogatory comment about the Army. Apledorn says they got into an angry verbal exchange, and when a man punched him, others piled on.

“We don’t like it when a 19-year old soldier, who is on our streets, is beaten like that in a country that he’s later on going to defend,” he said.

Freni suffered a broken jaw.

The Citizens Crime Commission has put up a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.

A native of Atco, New Jersey, Freni is assigned to Ft. Benning, Georgia, and was on leave for the holidays.

The Citizens Crime Commission’s anonymous tipline is (215) 546-TIPS.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them, at (215) 686-TIPS.

More from Steve Tawa
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia