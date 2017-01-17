Report: Oregon Football Players Hospitalized After Workouts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — At least three Oregon University football players have been hospitalized following intense strength and conditioning workouts, according to OregonLive.com.

The university says it has “implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences.”

The three players — offensive lineman Doug Brenner, Sam Poutasi, and tight end Cam McCormick — are in fair condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Poutasi has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood stream, according to his mother. The condition can cause kidney damage.

Oregon coach Willie Taggart did visit with the hospitalized players, OregonLive.com reports.