PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package prompted evacuations at Temple University Tuesday morning.

Authorities say around 9 a.m., students were evacuated from the Temple College of Engineering at 12th and Norris Streets.

As a precaution, authorities evacuated the surrounding area while the bomb squad investigated the package.

Police gave the all clear just before 10:30 a.m.

No word on what was inside the package at this time.