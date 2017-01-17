Police Investigate After Man Found Shot In Head In Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head on a street in Cobbs Creek Monday night.

Police were called to 58th and Locust Streets around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

On scene they found a man unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the head, and another to his leg.

He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital where the victim was listed in very critical condition. Police say three shots were fired, all from close range.

While there were no witnesses, police hope cameras on the outside of a nearby school can help in their investigation.