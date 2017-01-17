Police Investigate After Man Found Shot In Head In Cobbs Creek

January 17, 2017 8:59 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Cobbs Creek, Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head on a street in Cobbs Creek Monday night.

Police were called to 58th and Locust Streets around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

On scene they found a man unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the head, and another to his leg.

He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital where the victim was listed in very critical condition. Police say three shots were fired, all from close range.

While there were no witnesses, police hope cameras on the outside of a nearby school can help in their investigation.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia