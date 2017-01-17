Police Arrest Man Allegedly Behind 2 Gunpoint Robberies In Philadelphia

January 17, 2017 9:06 AM By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man in West Philadelphia one night after robbing a home at gunpoint in the same area.

Philadelphia Police say 32-year-old Matthew White shot a 32-year-old man in the head inside an apartment near 54th Street and Girard Avenue on January 9.

The victim died at the hospital.

The day before, police say White stole cell phones and $500 cash from a home near North 52nd and Thompson Streets.

While a shot was fired at one of the victims, no injuries were reported in that incident.

White is now being held on charges of murder, robbery and related offenses.

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Sell tickets.

  2. Catfish Bob says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Bring back public hangings. Trial, conviction, two days later at dawn, hang until dead.

