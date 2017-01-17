Philadelphia Murder Suspect Arrested In Virginia, Found Hiding In Cubby Hole

January 17, 2017 7:25 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of investigation, an arrest has been made in connection to a murder that took place in Philadelphia back in September. The investigation led authorities all the way to Virginia to arrest the suspect.

Officials say that Karl Howard, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday in Hampton Roads. Howard was wanted in connection to a murder that took place on September 4, 2016, in Philadelphia.

California Company Wants To Use Land In Pocono Township To Grow Medical Marijuana

Philadelphia Police tell Eyewitness News that the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m., that night, on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. Reports came in for a man with a gun. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a victim, Maului Lewis, 45, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia reached out to Marshals in Norfolk and informed them that they believed that Howard was hiding out in Hampton Roads. Authorities visited the home where they believed Howard was around 1:30 p.m.

Police say they ordered Howard to come out the front door, but he exited the back only to find several officers waiting for him. Officials say Howard slammed the door shut and refused to exit the home.

Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s 35-Year Prison Sentence

The canine unit entered the home and Howard was found curled up in a cubby hole above a closet in one of the bedrooms. Authorities say Howard then gave police a fake name.

Howard was taken into custody and is waiting to be returned to Philadelphia.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia