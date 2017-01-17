Philadelphia Murder Suspect Arrested In Virginia, Found Hiding In Cubby Hole

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of investigation, an arrest has been made in connection to a murder that took place in Philadelphia back in September. The investigation led authorities all the way to Virginia to arrest the suspect.

Officials say that Karl Howard, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday in Hampton Roads. Howard was wanted in connection to a murder that took place on September 4, 2016, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police tell Eyewitness News that the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m., that night, on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. Reports came in for a man with a gun. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a victim, Maului Lewis, 45, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia reached out to Marshals in Norfolk and informed them that they believed that Howard was hiding out in Hampton Roads. Authorities visited the home where they believed Howard was around 1:30 p.m.

Police say they ordered Howard to come out the front door, but he exited the back only to find several officers waiting for him. Officials say Howard slammed the door shut and refused to exit the home.

The canine unit entered the home and Howard was found curled up in a cubby hole above a closet in one of the bedrooms. Authorities say Howard then gave police a fake name.

Howard was taken into custody and is waiting to be returned to Philadelphia.