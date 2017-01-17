Pennsylvania Boy, 16, Jailed In Stabbing Inside Supermarket

DALLAS, Pa. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police say he stabbed a girl inside a northeastern Pennsylvania supermarket.

Luzerne County authorities aren’t naming the boy because he’s charged in juvenile court.

Police say it happened Monday afternoon at Weis Markets on Memorial Highway in Dallas. Dallas is a small borough about 20 miles southwest of Scranton.

Police say the boy stabbed the girl in the back, but that her heavy coat kept her from being seriously injured. She was treated and released at a hospital. Police didn’t release her age.

The boy also tried to grab two girls by the hoods of their jackets, but they were able to run away.

Investigators say the attack appears to be random and that the boy didn’t know his victim.

