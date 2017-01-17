Panel Discussion Gives Outlook On Trump’s First 100 Days In Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A discussion was held in Philadelphia Tuesday night highlighting key issues President-elect Donald Trump will face during his first 100 days in office.

The National Constitution Center played host to a panel of political experts who pontificated on what the our nation’s next president has waiting for him after he takes the oath of office.

They hit on major issues like immigration, tax reform, and the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

“Healthcare policy is really complicated stuff, you have to know a lot to understand it,” said panelist Ryan Lizza, a Washington correspondent for The New Yorker, “and Trump has never really exhibited a great grasp of the details.”

Lizza says no matter what President-elect Trump takes on, he’s going to have an uphill battle.

“At some point, Trump is going to realize that his agenda can’t get anywhere because there’s no bipartisanship,” he said, “the Venn diagram on these issues it’s just not there, and that’s why nothing has happened in Washington all these years.”

Lizza adds the fact that Republicans control all the institutions of federal government is slightly overrated because they don’t have 60 votes in the Senate.

The panel was also made up of Carol Lee, a White House correspondent with The Wall Street Journal, Benjamin Domenech, the publisher of The Federalist, and Paul Gottfried, a professor at Elizabethtown College.