Two Guys Begin Packers Betting Streak With Eagles Game

January 17, 2017 10:01 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The idea began before Thanksgiving and the first game was on November 28th.

Brian Yankelevitz and Russ Axelrod wanted to place a $300 bet on one team and roll the winnings over every week until the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.com. The guys picked the Green Bay Packers, who are currently on an eight game winning streak.

That streak began on Monday, November 28th in Philadelphia against the Eagles — a 27-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The initial $300 bet has yielded $28,213.60.

But Yankelevitz and Axelrod are keeping things rolling, placing all of it on the Packers’ money line against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The Packers are slight road underdogs (+170). If the Packers win, the near $30,000 will become about $76,000.

And if the Packers win the Super Bowl, the guys will have turned $300 into about $150,000.

