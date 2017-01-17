BREAKINGPhilly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation | WATCH Eyewitness News Live 

NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station 

January 17, 2017 4:49 AM

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Commuters have another choice getting to work between New Jersey and Philadelphia.

New Jersey Transit buses will stop at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, beginning Tuesday.

The newly created 555 bus will operate between the Avondale Park and Ride in Winslow Township and 30th Street Station during peak hours. The bus will not stop at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden or Philadelphia’s Greyhound Terminal.

The route change will affect the 414 and 417 bus routes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia