NJ Police Investigate 2 Accidents Where Driver Was Believed To Have Overdosed

January 17, 2017 8:18 PM By Ray Boyd

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey police are investigating after officials say two motor vehicle accidents took place on the same day, both involving drivers overdosing while behind the wheel.

The accidents took place on January 13. Middle Township Police responded to the scenes.

Police say the first incident took place on Route 47 around 11:22 a.m. Investigators say a 61-year-old man was stopped at a red light when he was rear-ended by Philip King, 38. When police arrived on the scene, King was found incoherent. Authorities say heroin and drug paraphernalia were found in King’s Mustang. He was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for a potential overdose.

King was charged with assault by auto, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and related charges.

Another incident occurred hours later on East Shellbay Avenue. Around 5:51 p.m., police say John Stanton, 22, of North Wildwood, drove off the roadway and crashed his Dodge Ram into a tree.

Stanton was found on the scene, unresponsive. Officers on the scene believed that Stanton had overdosed. They began CPR and administered NARCAN. Stanton was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was charged with DWI and several motor vehicle offenses.

