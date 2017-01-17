News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 17

Chris discussed Martin Luther King III meeting with Donald Trump, Pennsylvania implementing looser beer selling rules and a giant alligator in Florida. He spoke with radio host and author Dave Ramsey about his live show coming to the Tower Theater in April and television host and journalist Bill Kurtis about the history of presidential inaugurations.

6:00 Martin Luther King III discussed his meeting with Donald Trump.

6:20 Looser beer rules go into effect in Pennsylvania.

6:35 What’s Trending: B Street Band, Giant alligator, Cowboys tattoo, Chris Christie, Antonio Brown

7:20 Chris talks with radio host and author Dave Ramsey about his live show coming to the Tower Theater in April.

7:50 Mark Hamill reads Donald Trump’s tweet about John Lewis as the Joker.

8:20 Chris speaks with TV host and journalist Bill Kurtis about the history of presidential inaugurations.

8:35 What’s Trending: Comedy Cellar, Margot Robbie, Chicago Cubs