BREAKINGPhilly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Guadagno Launches Gubernatorial Campaign

January 17, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Kim Guadagno, New Jersey, politics

KEANSBURG, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is launching her gubernatorial campaign.

Supporters and local officials will gather Tuesday at a restaurant in Keansburg as Guadagno announces she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Gov. Chris Christie is not scheduled to attend.

Christie’s second-in-command has mostly stood by his side for seven years before publicly breaking with him last year over his support of Donald Trump and an increase in the state’s gas tax.

Guadagno is an attorney who served as a federal prosecutor in New York and later moved to New Jersey, where she served as Monmouth County sheriff.

She joins Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, among others, competing in the June 6 primary. Ciattarelli is scaling back his campaign while undergoing treatment for cancer in his neck.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia