New Jersey Lt. Gov. Guadagno Launches Gubernatorial Campaign

KEANSBURG, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is launching her gubernatorial campaign.

Supporters and local officials will gather Tuesday at a restaurant in Keansburg as Guadagno announces she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Gov. Chris Christie is not scheduled to attend.

I’m running for governor because we have to create a better New Jersey. Watch the announcement LIVE tomorrow at 11am https://t.co/9fpyMQscxV — Kim Guadagno (@KimGuadagnoNJ) January 16, 2017

Christie’s second-in-command has mostly stood by his side for seven years before publicly breaking with him last year over his support of Donald Trump and an increase in the state’s gas tax.

Guadagno is an attorney who served as a federal prosecutor in New York and later moved to New Jersey, where she served as Monmouth County sheriff.

She joins Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, among others, competing in the June 6 primary. Ciattarelli is scaling back his campaign while undergoing treatment for cancer in his neck.

