New Development Plan Threatens Society Hill Supermarket

January 17, 2017 2:58 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Acme, KYW Newsradio, Pat Loeb, Society Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Society Hill residents are up in arms after demolition signs went up in the community’s only full-service supermarket. It’s the latest twist in a long effort to keep the supermarket on South 5th Street.

Society Hill civic association president Roseanne Loesch says the community feels blindsided.

“The community has been phoning me, emailing me,” she said.

Loesch says they’d agreed not to appeal the property owner’s plan to develop apartments at the site, announced more than a year ago, because he assured residents he was negotiating to keep Acme as a tenant.

“As of late November, we spoke to the developer and absolutely no notice that things were not going well,” she said. “He had to have been planning this filing while he was telling us that everything was fine, so of course the community feels blindsided.

Councilman Mark Squilla was surprised too.

“We don’t know what happened with the previous Acme negotiations and why they failed,”Squilla said.

The owner, Alterra group, hasn’t responded to interview requests but an Acme spokesperson says negotiations are continuing, though details are confidential.

Licenses and Inspections says the owner’s previous permits to redevelop the site have expired and he’d have to start a new application process.

The Society Hill Civic Association has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday) night to discuss the future of its only supermarket.

