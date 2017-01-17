WWE Presents Monday Night Raw At Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The final Monday night raw before Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, will be in Philadelphia.

WWE Monday Night Raw will come to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, March 27th. Tickets ($20) go on sale beginning on Saturday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. exclusively online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at Wells Fargo Center box office.

Some notables to attend the event include: Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Cesaro & Sheamus, The New Day, Rusev, Enzo & Big Cass, Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman.