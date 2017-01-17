WWE Presents Monday Night Raw At Wells Fargo Center

January 17, 2017 2:18 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The final Monday night raw before Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, will be in Philadelphia.

Related: Video: WWE Star Seth Rollins Talks About Tuesday’s 15th Anniversary Smackdown Show In Philly

WWE Monday Night Raw will come to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, March 27th. Tickets ($20) go on sale beginning on Saturday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. exclusively online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at Wells Fargo Center box office.

Related: Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka

Some notables to attend the event include: Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Cesaro & Sheamus, The New Day, Rusev, Enzo & Big Cass, Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia