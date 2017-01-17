Limo Driver Accused of Shooting Empty Car While Intoxicated

BREAKING: Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuations At Temple University, Police Say

January 17, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Mercer County, New Jersey, shooting

CHATHAM TWP., N.J. (CBS)—A Chatham Township man was arrested after police say he opened fire on an unoccupied vehicle while intoxicated over the weekend, according to the DailyRecord.com.

The incident happened on Sunday near a residence on Susan Drive in Chatham Township.

The DailyRecord reports Sergey Radushinskiy, 69, spent the night in jail after he allegedly shot an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway. He also apparently damaged his own business vehicle by striking a curb on Susan Drive. Both incidents apparently happened under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Radushinskiy is a township resident and had previously worked as a doctor in Ukraine. The DailyRecord says he’s now occupied as a limousine driver.

He is facing charges of possession of a loaded rifle for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Defense attorney Spencer Robbins, who’s representing Radushinskiy, told the DailyRecord that his client had no prior criminal record and is “a family-oriented” man and grandfather.

The cause for the shooting is still under investigation.

