Komen Philly Forms Coalition Of Hospitals To Serve & Support Those With Metastatic Breast Cancer

January 17, 2017 2:01 PM By Paul Kurtz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Komen Philadelphia has formed a new coalition of hospitals to help people living with metastatic breast cancer.

There was an air of optimism among the patients and representatives of more than a dozen local hospitals who attended the coalitions inaugural meeting in Center City.

Dr. Curtis Miyamoto, chairman of Temple University’s Department of Radiation Oncology, believes a coalition will break down old barriers.

“The ability to bring people, physicians and patients together in the same location, face to face, and really bring forth some of the issues and to expound some of the opportunities for patients who participate is tremendous.”

Komen CEO Elaine Grobman says sharing will be a big key to the coalitions success.

“We hope to really bring all the hospitals together in facing treatment issues, in support issues, in research.”

Up to a quarter of a million Americans suffer from metastatic breast cancer, and only 15 percent are expected to live more than five years.

