Immaculata University to Cut Tuition By 23% for 2017-18

January 17, 2017 4:21 AM
Filed Under: Chester County, education, Immaculata University, Philadelphia, Tuition

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — A Catholic college in suburban Philadelphia has announced plans to reduce its tuition by 23 percent for the 2017-2018 academic year to offset the rising cost of higher education.

Tuition to Immaculata University in Chester County will be reset from $34,410 to $26,500 next year. Without the reduction, university officials say tuition including room and board would’ve risen to nearly $50,000 in 2017-18.

Immaculata will additionally scale back the amount of funding the school awards in scholarships and grants. As a result, students’ out-of-pocket costs will not reflect much of a change.

The tuition reduction follows similar plans executed locally by both Rosemont College and La Salle University.

Gerald Wargo Jr., vice president for enrollment management, says the move is all about opening up Immaculata to more potential applicants.

