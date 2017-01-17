Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Recalls Baby Powder Over Infection Threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A company is recalling its baby powder for fear of infections.

The Honest Company, founded by actress Jessica Alba, announced a voluntary recall of their Organic Baby Powder.

The product is sold in the United States in 4 oz. containers.

The company says the recall stems from a possible contamination involving microorganisms including some species linked to skin and eye infections. No other products from the company are involved in the recall.

Customers are being informed that the can return the product for a full refund. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the company at 1-888-688-8653, or contact the company via email at support@thehonestcompany.com, with subject line “Baby Powder.”