Ethics Board Hits Philly DA With Its Largest Penalty Ever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Board of Ethics has imposed its largest fine ever on District Attorney Seth Williams for a number of violations. The settlement comes as Williams is running for his third term in office.

The Ethics Board found Williams failed to disclose numerous gifts and sources of income on his financial disclosure forms for 2010 through 2015. There were also ten that he failed to disclose at all and twenty that came from people he was in a position to help in his official capacity, which is prohibited. Executive director Shane Creamer says Williams has agreed to pay $62,000 in penalties and to repay the city $2,800, the value of the prohibited gifts.

“This is by far the largest settlement agreement we’ve ever had with an individual,” Creamer said, “and it’s also the first time we’ve ever had a stipulated judgement become part of a settlement.”

Creamer says the stipulated judgement means the city can go after Williams’ personal assets if he defaults. The settlement also says the Board can re-open its investigation if more violations come to light.

Seth Williams released the following statement: ‘I have agreed to a settlement with the Philadelphia Board of Ethics that resulted in my being fined for failing to fully and properly disclose payments I received from previous employers and gifts I received from friends.

These mistakes were my own and I accept full responsibility for my failure to do everything that was required of me as a public official.

It was wrong to fail to fully and accurately disclose the payments and gifts I received. I apologize to the people of Philadelphia, the hard-working and talented staff of the District Attorney’s Office, my supporters, the friends who supported me and asked nothing in return and most of all to my family, who have had to endure unwarranted attacks for my shortcomings.

I will work every day to earn back the trust and respect of all of you.’

The Ethics Board report stresses that Williams cooperated with the investigation and agrees to the terms of the settlement.