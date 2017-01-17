Dom Show Notes 1.17.17

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

January 17, 2017 12:07 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Philly Jesus getting criticized during a Martin Luther King Parade in Philadelphia.

9:10-Congressmen in our area boycotting the Trump inauguration. 

9:35-Simon Tam from The Slants joined discussing their upcoming Supreme Court case.

10:00-State Rep. Jerry Knowles joined discussing the issue of sanctuary campuses in Pennsylvania.

10:10-Proposal for a user fee on all Pennsylvania “sexually oriented businesses.” 

11:00-Founder of the Boy’s Latin School, David Hardy, joined discussing the school’s non-recognition of success from the Charter School office.

11:35-Philly Inquirer reporter, Inga Saffron, joined discussing the “Sittenhouse” protest in Rittenhouse Square. 

