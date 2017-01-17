Gov. John Carney Challenges Lawmakers To Make Delaware ‘Better,’ In Inaugural Address

DOVER, De. (CBS) — On Tuesday, Delaware welcomed Democrat John Carney as the state’s 74th governor.

Governor Carney took the oath of office on the steps of Legislative Hall in the state capital of Dover.

In his inaugural address, Carney asked lawmakers for cooperation in working to solve the biggest challenges that face Delaware. “We all know that it won’t be easy,” Carney said. “That there will be tough decisions. That there will be times when we disagree, but working hard and working together, we will find a path forward and we will be better than we were before.”

Carney previously served two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor and Bethany Hall-Long will now serve in that position.