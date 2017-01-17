Gov. John Carney Challenges Lawmakers To Make Delaware ‘Better,’ In Inaugural Address

January 17, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: John Carney

DOVER, De. (CBS) — On Tuesday, Delaware welcomed Democrat John Carney as the state’s 74th governor.

Governor Carney took the oath of office on the steps of Legislative Hall in the state capital of Dover.

Dozens Of Jersey Shore Police Officers To Help With Presidential Inauguration

In his inaugural address, Carney asked lawmakers for cooperation in working to solve the biggest challenges that face Delaware. “We all know that it won’t be easy,” Carney said. “That there will be tough decisions. That there will be times when we disagree, but working hard and working together, we will find a path forward and we will be better than we were before.”

Carney previously served two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor and Bethany Hall-Long will now serve in that position.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia