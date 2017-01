PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rally is planned for Friday to welcome Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, back to Delaware after eight years.

Biden represented the first state in the Senate since 1973.

The “Welcome Home” rally will be at the Chase Center on the Wilmington Riverfront.

The Bidens are expected to attend Friday’s inauguration and then return to Delaware by train.

The event is open to the public.