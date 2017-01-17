Cops: Pennsylvania Man Used Girls’ Online Pics To Coerce Sex

HAZELTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges that he raped two 15-year-old girls by threatening to share nude pictures he persuaded to send them online.

State police have charged Keefer Ngirngesechei with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and other crimes.

Investigators say the 20-year-old Hazleton man got numerous girls to send him the images on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, only to use the images to try to force the girls to have sex.

Police say the suspect would threaten to reveal the photos the girls’ parents or school, but most of them still refused his sexual advances. Two Hazleton-area girls succumbed to the threats, however.

The suspect remained in the Carbon County jail Tuesday without a defense attorney listed in court records. He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 25.

