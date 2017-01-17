1 Child Dead, 2 Others Critically Injured In Atlanta Pit Bull Attack

January 17, 2017 1:46 PM
Pit Bull Attack

ATLANTA (CBS/AP) — Police say a child has died and two others were seriously injured after two pit bulls attacked them in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard tells local news outlets the attack occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday while the children were walking to elementary school. Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.

“Heartbreaking news today. Child has died as a result of a pit bull attack. Prayers go out to the family. Homicide detectives on the scene,” the Atlanta Police Department tweeted.

Atlanta Public Schools officials say the children attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The two children are in critical condition.

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over a girl and eventually ran the dog off.

CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV reports the owner of the dogs was taken away by officers in back of a patrol car and that the man’s house was being processed.

Fire spokesman Cortez Stafford says one child was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The other was taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

