Woolwich Twp. Police Officer Rescues Dog Stuck In Thorns

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Thanks to a couple good Samaritans, police in Woolwich Township were able to rescue a beagle stuck in a patch of thorns over the weekend.

“The beagle appeared confused and howling for help,” police said in a Facebook post. “After a few minutes of navigating the thorns, Ptl. M. Boyko was able to get a hold of the pup and bring him to safety.

Minutes after the rescue, the pup was reunited with his owner.

The police department said they wanted to share the body camera snapshot to memorialize the heroic moment by one of their officers, ending their post with the hashtag, #notallheroeswearcapes

Nice jobs officers!