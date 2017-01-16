Widow Of Pulse Shooter Omar Mateen Arrested In San Francisco

January 16, 2017 12:17 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/CNN) — Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said.

Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, Danner said.

Sources tell CBS News Noor Salman is facing charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in the case of the worst mass shooting in American history.

She moved to the San Francisco area after the June shooting, in which her husband was killed by SWAT team members after slaughtering 49 people inside a popular gay nightclub.

CBS News reports she is expected to make her first appearance tomorrow in San Francisco.

During the shooting, Mateen was communicating with Salman via text message. CBS News says a law enforcement source said the couple exchanged, “I love you.”

Law enforcement sources have long suspected she had a role in the attack, CBS News reports they said previously that Salman purchased ammunition with her husband, and they believe she drove with him as he cased the Pulse nightclub prior to the shooting.

