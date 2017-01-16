Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Hidden Figures’ Races To The Top

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hidden Figures was anything but hidden.

The space race drama, Hidden Figures, which finished in a virtual tie for first place at the box office last weekend, this weekend had the top spot all to itself, earning an estimated $21-million.

The runner-up spot went to the musical, La La Land, which took in nearly $15-million.

Last weekend’s co-leader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tied for this weekend’s third spot with the animated Sing, each earning just under $ 14-million.

And each of the weekend’s three debuting mainstream movies, thrillers all, also managed to crack the top ten.

The horror thriller, The Bye Bye Man, was fifth with $14-million.

The action-adventure thriller, Monster Trucks, was seventh with $11-million.

And the crime thriller, Sleepless, was eighth with $8-million.

But on this weekend, it was the holdovers besting the debuting attractions at multiplexes.