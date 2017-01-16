Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Hidden Figures’ Races To The Top

January 16, 2017 2:53 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Hidden Figures was anything but hidden.

The space race drama, Hidden Figures, which finished in a virtual tie for first place at the box office last weekend, this weekend had the top spot all to itself, earning an estimated $21-million.

The runner-up spot went to the musical, La La Land, which took in nearly $15-million.

Last weekend’s co-leader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tied for this weekend’s third spot with the animated Sing, each earning just under $ 14-million.

And each of the weekend’s three debuting mainstream movies, thrillers all, also managed to crack the top ten.

The horror thriller, The Bye Bye Man, was fifth with $14-million.

The action-adventure thriller, Monster Trucks, was seventh with $11-million.

And the crime thriller, Sleepless, was eighth with $8-million.

But on this weekend, it was the holdovers besting the debuting attractions at multiplexes.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia