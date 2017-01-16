NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Voters React As Politicians Decide To Skip Trump’s Inauguration

January 16, 2017 11:06 PM By Nicole Brewer
Filed Under: Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As inauguration preps in our nation’s capital continue, more democratic lawmakers announce plans to boycott.

“I totally support them,” said Lee Carson of South Philadelphia

Barbara of Philadelphia disagrees, saying, “I think it’s disrespectful.”

“I’m a democrat myself. I think Trump’s kind of a joke. But, suck it up,” added Matt Smith of Glassboro, New Jersey.

President-Elect Trump Meets With MLK III On Day Honoring His Father

The list of house members skipping out on Friday’s swearing-in grew longer over the weekend, when President Elect Donald Trump traded jabs with Representative John Lewis of Georgia, calling the civil rights leader “all talk and no action,” on twitter, in reponse to Lewis’ claim his election was illegitimate.

“He picked a fight with an icon, somebody most respected on both sides of the aisle,” said Congressman Bob Brady, who represents Pennsylvania’s first district.

Brady says he changed his decision, out of respect for Lewis. And while he doesn’t question our political process, he does have doubts about the Trump administration.

“I worked with Bush, Corbett, Ridge…decent people. Don’t know what’s happening. Majorly concerned about this.”

Second district Representative Dwight Evans told Eyewitness News he won’t attend either.

In addition to supporting Lewis, he cites healthcare and russian hacking issues as reasons for his decision, while New Jersey representative Bonnie Watson Coleman says she will opt for a prayer vigil instead.

Late Monday, Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents the 13th district, announced he will not attend Trump’s inauguration.

In a statement, Boyle said in part, “I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But, I will not celebrate it.”

It was a different decision for Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey. In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed his attendance, but went on to say:

“Senator Casey has deep respect for Representative Lewis, someone whose actions over many years have moved our nation forward. It is the right of any member of congress to choose not to attend.”

More from Nicole Brewer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia