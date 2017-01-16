Voters React As Politicians Decide To Skip Trump’s Inauguration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As inauguration preps in our nation’s capital continue, more democratic lawmakers announce plans to boycott.

“I totally support them,” said Lee Carson of South Philadelphia

Barbara of Philadelphia disagrees, saying, “I think it’s disrespectful.”

“I’m a democrat myself. I think Trump’s kind of a joke. But, suck it up,” added Matt Smith of Glassboro, New Jersey.

The list of house members skipping out on Friday’s swearing-in grew longer over the weekend, when President Elect Donald Trump traded jabs with Representative John Lewis of Georgia, calling the civil rights leader “all talk and no action,” on twitter, in reponse to Lewis’ claim his election was illegitimate.

“He picked a fight with an icon, somebody most respected on both sides of the aisle,” said Congressman Bob Brady, who represents Pennsylvania’s first district.

Brady says he changed his decision, out of respect for Lewis. And while he doesn’t question our political process, he does have doubts about the Trump administration.

“I worked with Bush, Corbett, Ridge…decent people. Don’t know what’s happening. Majorly concerned about this.”

Second district Representative Dwight Evans told Eyewitness News he won’t attend either.

In addition to supporting Lewis, he cites healthcare and russian hacking issues as reasons for his decision, while New Jersey representative Bonnie Watson Coleman says she will opt for a prayer vigil instead.

Late Monday, Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents the 13th district, announced he will not attend Trump’s inauguration.

In a statement, Boyle said in part, “I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But, I will not celebrate it.”

It was a different decision for Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey. In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed his attendance, but went on to say:

“Senator Casey has deep respect for Representative Lewis, someone whose actions over many years have moved our nation forward. It is the right of any member of congress to choose not to attend.”