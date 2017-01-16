Istanbul Police Arrest Suspect In Turkish Nightclub Shooting

January 16, 2017 5:21 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Police in Istanbul have arrested the man they suspect was behind the New Year’s Eve attack on the Reina nightclub, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The attack killed 39 people.

Chadds Ford native, Jake Raak was inside the Istanbul, Turkey nightclub, celebrating the New Year when the gunmen opened fire around 1:00 a.m.

Raak was shot, but the bullet hit his cell phone and ricocheted off his phone, into his leg.

Raak’s brother Chris tells CBS 3 Eyewitness News the entire family is breathing a huge sigh of relief that he only suffered a minor leg injury.

“I’m just very happy that my brother is okay, safe, coming home. It’s really sad with the rest of the world what’s going on and things. Just pray for their families.”

At that point, he pretended to be dead while the gunman continued to roam the nightclub. Raak returned home on January 2 after receiving treatment at a hospital in Instanbul.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia