Istanbul Police Arrest Suspect In Turkish Nightclub Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Police in Istanbul have arrested the man they suspect was behind the New Year’s Eve attack on the Reina nightclub, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The attack killed 39 people.

Chadds Ford native, Jake Raak was inside the Istanbul, Turkey nightclub, celebrating the New Year when the gunmen opened fire around 1:00 a.m.

Raak was shot, but the bullet hit his cell phone and ricocheted off his phone, into his leg.

WOUNDED IN ISTANBUL – Jake Raak of Chadds Ford was shot in the leg. His brother Chris tells me they're grateful he will be okay. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8QTATNAU4M — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 2, 2017

Raak’s brother Chris tells CBS 3 Eyewitness News the entire family is breathing a huge sigh of relief that he only suffered a minor leg injury.

“I’m just very happy that my brother is okay, safe, coming home. It’s really sad with the rest of the world what’s going on and things. Just pray for their families.”

At that point, he pretended to be dead while the gunman continued to roam the nightclub. Raak returned home on January 2 after receiving treatment at a hospital in Instanbul.

