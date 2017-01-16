President-Elect Trump Meets With MLK III On Day Honoring His Father

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President-Elect Donald Trump spent part of his MLK Day meeting with the son of Martin Luther King Jr.

That meeting took place amid Trump’s feud with Georgia congressman John Lewis, who marched side-by-side with Dr. King.

Thousands Gather At Girard College To Honor Dr. King With Service

Martin Luther King III met with Trump to discuss his father’s legacy on this day which honors the civil rights icon. “My father would be very concerned about the fact that there are 50-60 million people living in poverty and somehow we’ve got to create the climate for all boats to be lifted.”

Congressman Lewis said in an interview that he did not consider Trump to be a legitimate President because of the Russian hacking. Trump shot back at Lewis on Twitter.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Lewis is considered an icon of the civil rights era. He was beaten in the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.