President-Elect Trump Meets With MLK III On Day Honoring His Father

January 16, 2017 5:49 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President-Elect Donald Trump spent part of his MLK Day meeting with the son of Martin Luther King Jr.

That meeting took place amid Trump’s feud with Georgia congressman John Lewis, who marched side-by-side with Dr. King.

Thousands Gather At Girard College To Honor Dr. King With Service

Martin Luther King III met with Trump to discuss his father’s legacy on this day which honors the civil rights icon. “My father would be very concerned about the fact that there are 50-60 million people living in poverty and somehow we’ve got to create the climate for all boats to be lifted.”

Congressman Lewis said in an interview that he did not consider Trump to be a legitimate President because of the Russian hacking. Trump shot back at Lewis on Twitter.

Lewis is considered an icon of the civil rights era. He was beaten in the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

