Thousands Gather At Girard College To Honor Dr. King With Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inside Girard College, 5,000 people, many family, friends, some even strangers, met to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and do something good in his name.

“It’s a great day for unity,” said Kevin Coleman. He is a long time employee at Girard College and came out to help in his favorite school and city in honor of Dr. King. “People are actually involved and doing things they don’t normally do on a regular basis. They are doing it now.”

Coleman joined leaders from First Lady Frances Wolf to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. Police Commissioner Richard Ross and Mayor Jim Kenney were also on hand.

“Be humble be kind. Be in service. God love you all. God bless you,” Mayor Kenney said.

The 5,000 inside were optimistic, hoping to build bridges, while building actual furniture to give to underprivileged families. Volunteers were out early hoping to get as much service done as possible.

“I’m glad to be here. I’m with alpha kappa alpha sorority,” Michele Rodgers said. Rodgers, a proud volunteer, told us the day of service should last the entire year. After all, it’s why she believes this country is so great.

The day of service in Philadelphia is the oldest and largest in the country.