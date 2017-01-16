NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Woman Assaulted By Gunman Inside South Philly Garage

January 16, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: assault, Philadelphia Police, South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Police are looking for two people who they say robbed a woman inside a South Philadelphia garage over the weekend.

Police say a masked man approached the woman’s car around 2 a.m. Sunday near the Marine Club Condos.

According to investigators, the suspect tapped on her window with a shotgun and demanded her stuff.

She drove away into the garage, but was followed to the third floor where the suspect then broke her window with the gun before striking her with the weapon.

The victim told police that while she was on the ground she noticed a woman take her bag from the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black man standing 5’10”, medium build, dark jacket and faded blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black woman, large build, wearing black tights .

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia