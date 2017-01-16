Police: Woman Assaulted By Gunman Inside South Philly Garage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Police are looking for two people who they say robbed a woman inside a South Philadelphia garage over the weekend.

Police say a masked man approached the woman’s car around 2 a.m. Sunday near the Marine Club Condos.

According to investigators, the suspect tapped on her window with a shotgun and demanded her stuff.

She drove away into the garage, but was followed to the third floor where the suspect then broke her window with the gun before striking her with the weapon.

The victim told police that while she was on the ground she noticed a woman take her bag from the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black man standing 5’10”, medium build, dark jacket and faded blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black woman, large build, wearing black tights .

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.