Police: 1 Dead In Crash On I-295 In Burlington County; 2 Lanes Closed

FLORENCE Twp., NJ (CBS) — Authorities say one person is dead and multiple lanes are closed following an accident in Burlington County, New Jersey.
Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-295 at mile marker 49.9 in Florence Township.
The left and center lanes are closed while officials investigate.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
NJSP investigating fatal MVA on I-295 NB @MP 49.9 in Florence Twp., Burlington Co. Confirmed 1 fatality. Left and center lane closed. #alert
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 16, 2017