New Looser Regulations Going Into Effect For PA Beer Retailers

January 16, 2017 8:31 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New looser regulations are going into effect for Pennsylvania beer retailers. The new state law becomes official on Tuesday.

It will allow beer distributors to sell any quantity.

That includes 32 ounce bottles and six packs. The state’s 1,200 distributors were once largely limited to selling cases and kegs.

That changed a few years ago to allow 12 packs.

The new law will also allow bars to start selling alcohol at 9:00 a.m., on Sundays without requiring that they also serve food.

