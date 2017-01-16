MontCo Native To Hold Pre-Inaugural Ball For Refugees

by Cherri Gregg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Refugees, including some from our area, will come together in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night for a special pre-inaugural ball.

The Montgomery County native behind it is hoping to send a message.

“There’s been some negative attention to Syrian refugees or people crossing the border illegally from Mexico,” said Jason Dzubow, and asylum attorney working in Washington D.C.

The Norristown Native and Temple grad has helped countless clients fleeing persecution achieve refugee status in the U.S.

“We wanted to do something positive,” he says.

So he came up with the Refugee Ball- an “Alternative Inaugural Ball” to show positive side of the U.S. Asylum program, which was created during the Cold War.

At that time, when refugees like scientists, artists, or activists defected, it was celebrated.

Dzubo says, it should be the same today.

“It sends a strong message to our allies; that we’ve got your back,” says Dzubow.

So, thanks to donations, they’ll bring in immigrant food vendors, artists, performers, and speakers to show the nation the many contributions that the refugee community brings to America, and to show the Trump administration the system still works.

“We don’t know what the new administration will do,” he says, “but to if they decide to make changes we hope they consider who will benefit from it before they make those changes.”

More on the free Refugee Ball here.