Joel Embiid Responds After Skip Bayless Tweets Cowboys’ QB Outplayed Aaron Rodgers

January 16, 2017 2:11 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It didn’t talk long for sports host Skip Bayless to take to Twitter after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on a last second 51 yard field goal.

Rodgers threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns in the game, but Bayless was unimpressed with the Packers’ QB.

He tweeted: ‘Congratulations to Dak Prescott for again outplaying Aaron Rodgers, again holding off Romo and again performing like a clutch MVP.’

Per usual, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had the perfect response. ‘Well he’s going home……..’

He has a point.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

