Immaculata Cutting Tuition By 25%

by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Catholic university on the Main Line is cutting tuition by 25%.

The reduction will have students at Immaculata University paying $26,500 a year for tuition beginning with the fall term according to Gerald Wargo, Vice President for Enrollment Management.

“Many families are not even looking at Immaculata now ’cause they’re just going on the web site and they’re seeing the current price and they’re like, ‘you can’t afford to go there,’ and they look at other options. So hopefully this will increase the accessibility for that family,” said Wargo.

He says cost is also a main reason students switch from Immaculata to other schools.

“Although we do have very good freshman-into-sophomore retention of 84%, the students that do leave us often cite that it’s financial aid and cost of education reasons on why they can’t continue with their educations,” Wargo said.

He adds that enrollment has been dropping in recent years, and it’s hoped this change will increase the numbers by 10%.

The university will also make SAT/ACT scores optional for most majors.