Immaculata Cutting Tuition By 25%

January 16, 2017 9:00 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Chester County, Immaculata, Lynne Adkins

by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Catholic university on the Main Line is cutting tuition by 25%.

The reduction will have students at Immaculata University paying $26,500 a year for tuition beginning with the fall term according to Gerald Wargo, Vice President for Enrollment Management.

“Many families are not even looking at Immaculata now ’cause they’re just going on the web site and they’re seeing the current price and they’re like, ‘you can’t afford to go there,’ and they look at other options. So hopefully this will increase the accessibility for that family,” said Wargo.

He says cost is also a main reason students switch from Immaculata to other schools.

“Although we do have very good freshman-into-sophomore retention of 84%, the students that do leave us often cite that it’s financial aid and cost of education reasons on why they can’t continue with their educations,” Wargo said.

He adds that enrollment has been dropping in recent years, and it’s hoped this change will increase the numbers by 10%.

The university will also make SAT/ACT scores optional for most majors.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia