Memorial Service Held for Teen Allegedly Killed by Adoptive Mother & Her Boyfriend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A memorial service will be held today in Abington for a teen allegedly killed by her adoptive mother and the woman’s boyfriend.

The “Abington Loves Grace Memorial service” will be held in honor of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

Officials: Mother Charged In ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’ Of Teen Fostered 30 Children

The teen girl died at the hands of her adoptive mother Sara Packer and her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan, after the two plotted the girl’s murder as part of a sick fantasy.

The memorial will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the New Life Church in Glenside.