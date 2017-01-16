Memorial Service Held for Teen Allegedly Killed by Adoptive Mother & Her Boyfriend

January 16, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Grace Packer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A memorial service will be held today in Abington for a teen allegedly killed by her adoptive mother and the woman’s boyfriend.

The “Abington Loves Grace Memorial service” will be held in honor of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

Officials: Mother Charged In ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’ Of Teen Fostered 30 Children

The teen girl died at the hands of her adoptive mother Sara Packer and her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan, after the two plotted the girl’s murder as part of a sick fantasy.

The memorial will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the New Life Church in Glenside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia