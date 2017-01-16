Fatal Accident At Bucks County Steel Mill Under Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) – Police say a welder died after he was crushed by a falling beam at a steel plant near Philadelphia.

They say the 57-year-old man was working alone Monday afternoon at Samuel Grossi and Sons, a steel fabricator in Bensalem.

Officials are not immediately releasing the man’s name.

Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran says other workers found his body under the beam.

