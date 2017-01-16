Dom Show Notes 1.16.17

9:00-President Obama calling talk radio and fake news the reasoning behind the undermining of American Democracy.
9:15-Congressman John Lewis criticizing the legitimacy of President-elect Trump.
9:40-Mayor Kenney planning to go after the opioid crisis in Philadelphia in 2017.
10:00-Chad Dion Lassiter, President of Black Men at UPenn, joined discussing MLK Day 2017.
10:20-Criticism of the new Mark Wahlberg film, “Patriot’s Day.”
10:35- PA liquor stores open on MLK Day for the 1st time.
10:50-Super Bowl ticket prices drop after the Cowboys’ loss on Sunday.
11:05-Former CIA Director, James Woolsey, joined discussing the Trump transition team.
11:20-Was this youth baseball coach’s speech over the line?
11:35-New Jersey Senator, Diane Allen, joined discussing varsity letters for non athletes.