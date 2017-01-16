Day Of Service Brings Judges And Those On Probation Together For Common Goal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Philadelphia High School was one of the sites where Martin Luther King volunteers were helping to improve the facility.

Judges from Pennsylvania’s Court of Common Pleas were working side by side with offenders who they had processed.

Judge Sierra Thomas Street, paint brush in hand, explains,”Those are people that the probation department refer to the Mural Arts program. They have a Guild program, and we are working with them here today, and they are the professionals, they know what they’re doing and they get paid too.”

Dawan Williams, the Restorative Justice coordinator says, “We take them in for four to six months at a time, give them all different types of job training, and a part of the restorative justice is giving back to the community. So today we are here at South Philadelphia High School to help restore the school and give back to the community.”

“It works, I mean we work one child at a time and we’re honored to be here today in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King.”