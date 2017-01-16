NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

‘B Street Band’ Cancels Inauguration Appearance

January 16, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Trump

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Bruce Springsteen tribute band has canceled its plans to perform at a Washington gala before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

B Street Band leader Willie Forte said Monday that the decision is based “solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band.” He tells The Associated Press that “this whole thing just got blown out of proportion.”

The group had signed a contract to appear Thursday with the New Jersey State Society, but it had drawn criticism for the show because of Springsteen’s distaste for Trump.

Springsteen has called Trump a “flagrant, toxic narcissist.” Springsteen performed during Obama’s inaugural in 2009.

The New Jersey State Society said Sunday it was “very disappointed” by the cancellation but understood the group’s decision.

