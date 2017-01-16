Armed Suspect Shot By Police In Camden Dies At Hospital

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Camden say an armed suspect who was shot by an officer during a domestic related incident last week has died from his injuries, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Federak Street around 11:30 .m. where they found Jose A. Fernandez-Ventura, 38, of Camden pointing a gun at a woman holding a 8-month-old child.

According to investigators, a one-year-old child was also inside the residence as police made their way up to the second floor apartment.

As some point during the standoff, Fernandez-Ventura fired his weapon at the female victim and infant at “close range.” It’s unclear if the woman or her child were struck by the gunfire.

That’s when police shot Fernandez-Ventura.

Fernandez-Ventura, the woman and her child were all transported to Cooper University Hospital.

On Sunday, Fernandez-Ventura died from his injures.

Jose A. Fernandez-Ventura had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

The condition of the woman and her child are still unknown at this time.