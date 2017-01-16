4 Face Cockfighting Charges After 3 Roosters Found In Car

January 16, 2017 3:09 AM
Filed Under: Massachusetts

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Four Lawrence men have been arrested and three roosters have been rescued after state police say a trooper heard noises from inside a car he stopped in Sturbridge.

The trooper stopped the car early Sunday on Interstate 84. Police say the trooper saw four occupants shoving something underneath the seats and noticed bags moving.

Two roosters were found in laundry bags. One was in a trash bag. State police say they had no feathers below the neck and chest area and had gouges on their breasts, legs and heads.

Authorities say the roosters had been used in a cockfight in New Jersey.

Police say they found medical tape, nail files and styptic powder, used to stop bleeding.

The suspects face charges including animal cruelty and keeping or promoting animal fight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

