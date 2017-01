PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to cost you a little more if you plan on heading to two of New Jersey’s beaches this summer.

Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Jersey Shore town of Avalon has decided to increase the price of its beach tags by $1. That means the seasonal price will go from $22 to $23.

Avalon is not alone.

Stone Harbor will reportedly be raising its beach tag price by $1 as well.