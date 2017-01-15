Price’s Hot Hand Helps La Salle Drop G Washington 79-69

January 15, 2017 11:05 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Price scored 23 points with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals and La Salle defeated George Washington 79-69 on Sunday.

B.J. Johnson had 14 points and Cleon Roberts added 13 for the Explorers (10-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10), who won their fourth straight.

La Salle, which never tailed, shot 68 percent in the first half, making 6 of 9 3-pointers and 15 of 22 overall, to take a 40-30 lead.

George Washington scored the first six points out of the break and trailed 51-46 with 11:37 to play. Pookie Powell’s 3 and Price’s 3-point play started an 8-0 surge and 19-3 run that made it 70-49 at the 6:29 mark. Johnson, Price and Powell hit consecutive 3-pointers.

The Explorers finished 24 of 44 (61 percent), 11 of 17 from long distance and 14 of 15 from the foul line. It was the first time they shot better than 60 percent since March 20, 2013. Price was 9 of 11 with four 3s.

Jair Bolden led the Colonials (9-9, 1-4) with 16 points and Yuta Watanabe and Tyler Cavanaugh had 13 apiece.

