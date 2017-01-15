New Jersey Woman Raising Awareness Of Trichotillomania

by Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local expert is trying to raise awareness about an impulse-control disorder that affects many people who are too ashamed to speak out about it and seek help, but often show the symptoms right on their face.

With that in mind, she’ll be starting a support group in Mount Laurel next month.

Trichotillomania, more commonly called “Trich,” is a disorder in which people uncontrollably pull hair from their body.

Rose Marie Beauchemin is founder of the Beau Institute in Mount Laurel. She says Trich is more common among women than men, and usually manifests during puberty

“It may stay with them, and come and go. And again, it’s in degrees. It could be a few hairs in a brow that they continue to pull, and it could be their entire body,” Beauchemin explained.

That pulling can lead to bald spots, infections, and permanent hair loss.

While Beauchemin says cosmetic surgeries, like having eyebrows tattooed on, is a superficial fix, there’s still no real way to treat the underlying mental issues that cause Trich.

While it’s labeled a rare disease, Beauchemin believes the numbers are misleading.

“When I read the statistics and I look at a practice I’ve had now for 26 years, it just doesn’t add up. There’s so many people walking around that have no idea that it even has a name, and they kind of hide and they kind of suffer silently,” said Beauchemin.

Beauchemin says the Beau Institute will be hosting the first support group meeting on February 28th, but she would like to see other groups pop up around the country

“A night a month, a night every three months. Let’s get these people some help, draw their brows on, let them know what we can do. Listen to them talk, have the discussions, learn about it, and understand it because it’s a huge part of our practice,” Beauchemin said.

You can learn more about Trichotillomania at www.Trich.org, and the Beau Institute at https://www.facebook.com/BeauInstitute/