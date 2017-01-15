NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Jersey Woman Raising Awareness Of Trichotillomania

January 15, 2017 5:00 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, New Jersey

by Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local expert is trying to raise awareness about an impulse-control disorder that affects many people who are too ashamed to speak out about it and seek help, but often show the symptoms right on their face.

With that in mind, she’ll be starting a support group in Mount Laurel next month.

Trichotillomania, more commonly called “Trich,” is a disorder in which people uncontrollably pull hair from their body.

Rose Marie Beauchemin is founder of the Beau Institute in Mount Laurel. She says Trich is more common among women than men, and usually manifests during puberty

“It may stay with them, and come and go. And again, it’s in degrees. It could be a few hairs in a brow that they continue to pull, and it could be their entire body,” Beauchemin explained.

That pulling can lead to bald spots, infections, and permanent hair loss.

While Beauchemin says cosmetic surgeries, like having eyebrows tattooed on, is a superficial fix, there’s still no real way to treat the underlying mental issues that cause Trich.

While it’s labeled a rare disease, Beauchemin believes the numbers are misleading.

“When I read the statistics and I look at a practice I’ve had now for 26 years, it just doesn’t add up. There’s so many people walking around that have no idea that it even has a name, and they kind of hide and they kind of suffer silently,” said Beauchemin.

Beauchemin says the Beau Institute will be hosting the first support group meeting on February 28th, but she would like to see other groups pop up around the country

“A night a month, a night every three months. Let’s get these people some help, draw their brows on, let them know what we can do. Listen to them talk, have the discussions, learn about it, and understand it because it’s a huge part of our practice,” Beauchemin said.

You can learn more about Trichotillomania at www.Trich.org, and the Beau Institute at https://www.facebook.com/BeauInstitute/

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia