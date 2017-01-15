Local STEM Orientated Preschool Empowers Women In Science, Engineering, Math

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Studies have shown woman and minorities are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. One local woman is hoping to combat that problem by opening a STEM orientated preschool in Philadelphia.

Phaedra Brown opened the Hope Institute of Science School for girls because she was unhappy with the state of education and wanted to change it.

“The first step to combating that problem is by being what I want to see so I am a young black woman. I am smart, I am not intimidated by sciences, so I am an example that young girls can see that I did not have when I came up and then having a brick and morter, where girls can come to, to not only see me, but see what I do and participate in what I do.”

The Hope Institute opened in Mt. Airy late last year and is accepting applications for girls ages six weeks to four years.

“Right now I’m trying to instill science content and the language, so as they matriculate up it won’t be intimating, they’ll be familiar with it already. I just don’t know the first time I heard cranium, I’m sure I was pretty old.”

In the future, Brown plans to add a grade each year and eventually expand the pre-school to 12th grade. There is also a summer camp in the works for girls up to the ages of 13.