Local STEM Orientated Preschool Empowers Women In Science, Engineering, Math

January 15, 2017 8:00 PM By Melony Roy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Studies have shown woman and minorities are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. One local woman is hoping to combat that problem by opening a STEM orientated preschool in Philadelphia.

Phaedra Brown opened the Hope Institute of Science School for girls because she was unhappy with the state of education and wanted to change it.

“The first step to combating that problem is by being what I want to see so I am a young black woman. I am smart, I am not intimidated by sciences, so I am an example that young girls can see that I did not have when I came up and then having a brick and morter, where girls can come to, to not only see me, but see what I do and participate in what I do.”

The Hope Institute opened in Mt. Airy late last year and is accepting applications for girls ages six weeks to four years.

“Right now I’m trying to instill science content and the language, so as they matriculate up it won’t be intimating, they’ll be familiar with it already. I just don’t know the first time I heard cranium, I’m sure I was pretty old.”

In the future, Brown plans to add a grade each year and eventually expand the pre-school to 12th grade. There is also a summer camp in the works for girls up to the ages of 13.

More from Melony Roy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia